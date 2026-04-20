Pragmata Sales Top 1 Million Units - Sales

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Capcom announced the science-fiction action-adventure game, Pragmata, has sold over one million units since it released on April 17 for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

"As a completely new IP, Pragmata represents a new challenge for Capcom, built from the ground up with an original world and gameplay concept," said the development team. "We are truly delighted that so many players around the world have enjoyed the game, enabling us to reach this milestone of one million units sold. Moving forward, we will continue making every effort to deliver the appeal of Pragmata to an even broader audience."

Read the press release below:

Capcom Co., Ltd. (Capcom) today announced that worldwide sales of Pragmata, the company’s all-new IP released on April 17, 2026*, have surpassed one million units.

Pragmata is a science-fiction action-adventure game that depicts the journey of Hugh Williams and Diana, an android girl, in a near-future lunar world.

A completely new IP, Pragmata was developed primarily by a team of younger Capcom developers, who created an innovative gameplay experience by fusing action gameplay with puzzle elements set within a distinctive world ruled over by artificial intelligence. In the absence of an established fan base or preexisting brand recognition, Capcom implemented a range of marketing initiatives—beginning with the early release of a playable demo—to communicate the unique features of the game to a wider audience. In addition, in line with the company’s multi-platform strategy, Capcom broadened the title’s availability by adding support for Nintendo Switch 2 at an early stage. As a result, these initiatives generated significant momentum, enabling Pragmata to achieve worldwide sales of over one million units in just two days despite being a completely new IP, marking a strong start for the title.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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