Nioh 3 Update Launches April 27 - Adds Multiple High-Difficulty Battle Scrolls, More - News

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by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja have announced a free update for Nioh 3 release on April 27.

The update will add multiple high-difficulty Battle Scrolls, Stone of Penance that increases accessory +Values and rarities in exchange for higher difficulties, new skills as rewards, balance adjustments, and more.

Read details on the update below:

We would first like to express our gratitude to the many players around the world who have taken the time to play Nioh 3 since its release. We are currently hard at work developing future updates and downloadable content for the game.

I would also like to take this opportunity to briefly introduce the free update scheduled for release on April 27. This update will primarily introduce new features and content designed to enhance the Nioh 3 gameplay experience.

Content included in the impending update:

Addition of multiple high-difficulty Battle Scrolls (side missions).

Addition of the Stone of Penance, which increases accessory +Values and rarities in exchange for higher difficulties.

Addition of new skills as rewards for completing selected high-difficulty Battle Scroll missions.

Balance adjustments to enhance certain Graces.

We are currently preparing for the release of this update, and we appreciate your patience until it becomes available.

Further details on each element will be shared via our official social media channels, so we encourage you to follow them for the latest information.

We will continue to provide ongoing updates for Nioh 3, including downloadable content releases planned for later this year.

In the meantime, we hope you will continue to enjoy playing Nioh 3.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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