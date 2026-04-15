Gears of War: E-Day Direct Will be About 30 Minutes Long - News

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Microsoft last month announced the Xbox Games Showcase 2026 will take place on Sunday, June 7 and it will immediately be followed by the Gears of War: E-Day Direct.

Xbox Chief Content Officer in the latest Official Xbox Podcast discussed a recent meeting reviewing all the trailers and content for the showcase and also revealed the Gears of War: E-Day Direct will be around 30 minutes long.

"We did, yesterday, review all of the trailers for the upcoming Showcase, and it's probably one of my favorite meetings of the year, I think," said Booty.

"Well, it's just cool to see the teams. There's some stuff that's really done, some stuff that's not done, some stuff that's amazing, some things that need a little work, but it's the reflection of all the work that the teams are doing, and we all get to come together. It's a great point of the year where everybody's working together on one thing, which is always a lot of fun. I just like the 'let's put on a show' aspect of it, right? It's a lot of fun."

He added, "I'll say that we've got Gears Direct coming, and after seeing that, we've probably got a full 30 minutes, which is really great," said Booty. "I don't know. I just love everybody in that studio, the work they're doing. I'm excited about the game, and it's just -- we're going to have a full 30 minutes of stuff to see, which will be great."

Gears of War: E-Day was announced for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in June 2024.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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