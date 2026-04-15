Starfield Rated for Switch 2 - News

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by, posted 3 hours ago

The space RPG from Bethesda Game Studios, Starfield, has been rated for the Switch 2 in Taiwan by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee. This suggests a Switch 2 port is coming in the near future.

This follows the game releasing for the PlayStation 5 earlier this month alongside the Free Lanes update and Terra Armada paid DLC.

Bethesda released Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition on the Switch 2 in February, while Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will release on the console on May 12, and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered later this year.

Starfield first released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in September 2023.

Thanks, Universo Nintendo.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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