Survival Horror Game Dark Hours Launches April 22 for PS5 and Xbox Series - News

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Developer Piece of Cake Studios announced the cooperative survival horror game, Dark Hours, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on April 22 for $14.99.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Dark Hours is a cooperative survival horror game for up to four players.

You and your crew were ready for the perfect heist, until something went terribly wrong. Right after breaking in, the power cuts out and you realize something isn’t right. You’re trapped inside the building you came to rob… and you’re not alone. A monster has taken over the place and you’re its next prey. Will you manage to escape? Will you survive this apocalyptic night?

Plan. Break. Steal.

Explore five environments: an auction house, a museum, a casino, a power plant and a cruise ship

Use over 50 heist items: hacking tools, EMPs, scanners, cameras, teleporters, tasers and more.

Complete over 12 mission objectives: steal precious artifacts, destroy evidence, blow up the building, escape with the jackpot and more.

Steal valuable loot, complete your contracts, and score big!

Cooperate. Survive. Escape.

Eight unique monsters, each with their own abilities, strengths and weaknesses.

Dynamic cooperative gameplay: solve puzzles and minigames, deactivate lasers and security cameras, share (or steal) the loot.

cooperative gameplay: solve puzzles and minigames, deactivate lasers and security cameras, share (or steal) the loot. Be stealthy and aware of your surroundings: every bad step can attract the monsters.

stealthy and aware of your surroundings: every bad step can attract the monsters. Survive together… or use your friends to get out alive.

Play. Earn. Repeat.

Three mafia factions to build your reputation and unlock rare, useful, and fun gear among 50+ items.

Over 100 customization items to define your own style.

Four difficulty levels, including a Nightmare Mode.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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