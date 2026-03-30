Xbox Games Showcase 2026 and Gears of War: E-Day Direct Set for June 7 - News

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Microsoft announced Xbox Games Showcase 2026 will take place on Sunday, June 7 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK / 7:00 pm CEST / June 8 at 2:00 am JST and 3:00 am AEST. It will be immediately followed by the Gears of War: E-Day Direct. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The main showcase will feature "first gameplay looks and huge news on upcoming titles from our first-party studios across the Xbox family, as well as our third-party partners around the globe – from the biggest franchises to soon-to-be indie darlings."

The Gears of War: E-Day Direct will feature a deep dive into the upcoming prequel. Developer The Coalition will provide "new details, gameplay and insights about the hugely anticipated origin story to the Gears of War saga."

Xbox FanFest is returning this year in celebration on Xbox's 25th anniversary. FanFest will feature a look back at the last 25 years of Xbox, alongside of what is to come next. People interested can win free tickets to attend here: https://www.xbox.com/fanfest.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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