PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for April 2026 Announced - News

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Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog following a leak has revealed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog games for April 2026.

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog and Classics will be available from Tuesday, April 21.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games for April were made available earlier this month and include Lords of the Fallen for PS5, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered for PS5 and PS4, and Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream for PS5.

Check out the latest information below:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

The Crew Motorfest | PS5, PS4

Race legendary vehicles in a never-ending festival of car culture. Explore the breathtaking Hawaiian archipelago, transformed into a premiere racing destination. From Honolulu’s city streets to rainforest trails, mountain roads and volcanic slopes, discover a wide variety of environments. Experience this motor paradise solo or with your crew, as you take the wheel of hundreds of iconic vehicles and participate in thrilling races, themed events and unique challenges. Whatever aspect of car culture you enjoy, there’s something here for you.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered | PS5, PS4*

Experience the critically acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn with stunning new visuals and upgraded features. In a far future where colossal machines roam and rule the Earth, pockets of humanity survive in unique tribes among the lush, overgrown ruins of our long-lost civilization. Take up bow and spear as Aloy, a young machine hunter and outcast of her tribe, as she discovers her origins, the truth of this mysterious world, and her own destiny to save it from impending doom.

*Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered will be available to PS5 players, and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition will be available to PS4 players to download.

Football Manager 26 Console | PS5

In Football Manager 26 Console, football belongs to you and your vision. Savour the richest Match Day experience in series history with gloriously upgraded visuals and on-pitch details, from lighting to cutscenes and stadiums, that bring new levels of depth and drama. Every attack has more personality thanks to fresh motion capture and volumetric animations, while new controller shortcuts between highlights better empower you to tinker from the touchline. Immerse yourself in football’s most-watched league with the Premier League fully-licensed for the first time. It’s time to change the game.

Warriors: Abyss | PS5, PS4



Take command of historic and masterful warriors in Koei Tecmo’s action roguelite, Warriors: Abyss. Challenge countless swarms of enemies and traverse the merciless trials of hell through victory and defeat. With over 100 heroes to choose from, summon allies and combine their unique traits to create your own powerful parties. Engage in impressive battles, rout endless hordes of enemies, and fight your way through the dead souls of hell.

Squirrel with a Gun | PS5

Squirrel, meet gun. As the neighborhood’s most obnoxious rodent, develop a knack (and a love?) for crime and mayhem in pursuit of golden acorns in this nutty sandbox shooter and puzzle platformer. Fight tooth, claw, and gun to escape a secret underground facility and defeat the Agents. Discover what an erratic squirrel is capable of with a gun in its paws (or just its paws) and how far how far this fuzzy fiend will go to collect its acorns.

The Casting of Frank Stone | PS5

The storytelling prowess of Supermassive Games meets the Dead by Daylight universe. The shadow of Frank Stone looms over Cedar Hills, a town forever altered by his violent past. As a group of young friends are about to discover, Stone’s blood-soaked legacy cuts deep, leaving scars across families, generations, and the very fabric of reality itself. Every decision you make shapes the story and impacts the fate of the characters within it. Brimming with emotional gut-punches and high-stakes horror, discover how a simple decision can become a truly heart-wrenching dilemma. Filled with spine-chilling twists, this dark original tale is certain to haunt you long after it’s over.

Monster Train | PS5

Monster Train brings a new strategic layer to roguelike deckbuilding, with a tactical twist: defend not one, but three vertical battlegrounds simultaneously as you fight to protect the final pyre against the forces of heaven. To take back hell, you’ll need to power up. Upgrade your champion, gain Pact Shards, recruit powerful units, upgrade cards, gain passive bonuses, or duplicate any card in your deck. With six monster clans (each with their own distinct gameplay and 10 levels to unlock), 25 covenant difficulty levels, and over 280 cards, you’ll never build the same deck twice. Only you can protect the final burning pyre from the forces of heaven and restore the inferno.

PlayStation Plus Premium

Wild Arms 4 | PS5, PS4

Their meeting was fate. Filgaia, a world left in ruins by a brutal war, stands still. Ten years have passed since peace was won — yet true healing has never come. Now, on these scarred lands, a new journey begins. Experience Wild Arms: 4 originally released on PlayStation 2, now enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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