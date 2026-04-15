TerraTech Legion Launches April 30 for Xbox Series PC, and Game Pass - News

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Oublisher Mythwright and developer Payload Studios announced the chaotic bullet heaven builder, TerraTech Legion, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on April 30.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Build the ultimate battle vehicle and rage against the machines in a chaotic bullet heaven builder. Master a deep, block-based vehicle-building system to survive an army of robotic foes driven by a crazed AI, ramming them at speed and shooting infinite projectiles.

The planet system is under threat from Legion, a vast onslaught of AI bots rampaging across the galaxy to assimilate all they encounter. As a maverick Tech jockey with nerves of steel, it’s up to you to clean up the carnage. Assemble the best vehicle for each AI-infested world, and eliminate all Legion bots, outposts and factories before the land is corrupted into a techno-organic nightmare. To save these planets you’ll have to smash it all into scrap.

Modular Vehicle Building

Build your Tech out of block components including wheels, boosters, chainsaws and orbital lasers, determining how it moves and fights. As you progress, unlock new blocks to assemble increasingly powerful and strategic builds.

Bullet Heaven Survival

Overcome wave after wave of deadly bots and explore the map to discover and take down Legion factory outposts – but beware the brutal boss mechs that protect them. Destroy these to challenge the planetary overlord, and purge the Legion menace from each world.

Furious Mechanical Combat

Physics-based vehicle handling responds to your building choices as you ram through swarms of enemies at terminal velocity. Destroy not just enemy bots but structures of all sizes to wipe the Legion AI corruption from the face of the map.

Upgrade, Augment, Advance

Rebuild, repair and augment your Tech at mobile Upgrade Pods.

Discover new blocks in reward crates from destroyed enemies and Legion outposts.

Unlock specialized TerraTech Corporations with different build strategies: go for power and bulk with GeoCorp, keep it fast and nimble with Venture, or shock and awe with advanced weaponry from Hawkeye Systems.

Explore a wide range of hazardous environments with unique terrain challenges, boss enemies and rewards.

Upgrade your core components in between missions to up your game and bring the fury on each new run.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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