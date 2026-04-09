Don't Starve Elsewhere Announced for PC - News

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Klei has announced survival game, Don’t Starve Elsewhere, for PC via Steam. A release date was not revealed.

View the world premiere trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Don’t Starve returns in an all-new experience!

Survive a strange and unforgiving new world filled with magic, monsters and mystery, armed with only your wits (and whatever else you can scrounge up).

Gather your friends or go it alone as you explore perilous new environments, fight for survival, craft a home base, and gather resources. Just remember: don’t fall, don’t linger in the Fog, and above all else, Don’t Starve.

An Elevated Experience

Survive the ups and downs of a multi-tiered wilderness. Climb snow-covered mountain peaks, swim across rushing rivers and tumultuous seas, and spelunk deep into winding cave systems. Explore all-new biomes, rife with danger and precious resources, in a procedurally-generated world that makes every new playthrough unique.

Climes and Punishment

Explore new biomes with their own distinct climates. Weather the relentless rainstorms of a redwood forest, prepare yourself for chilling excursions at high altitudes, and fend off territorial creatures trying to bring down the thunder.

Lost in a Fog

A thick Fog is creeping across the landscape, cursing all it touches. Will you run from it, or risk your sanity to explore its secrets?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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