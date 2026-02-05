Fallout 4, Oblivion Remastered, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Coming to Switch 2 - News

Bethesda has announced three games are coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 in the coming weeks and months.

The Switch 2 versions of Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition will launch on February 24, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on May 12, and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered later this year.

View the reveal trailer for the Switch 2 versions of the three games:

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

Read details on Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition below:

For ten years, Fallout 4 has stood as one of the most celebrated open-world RPGs of all time. Now, the Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition brings the complete post-nuclear epic together in one definitive package. Winner of over 200 “Best Of” awards including the DICE and BAFTA Game of the Year, this edition includes the acclaimed base game, the six official expansions, and more than 150 Creation Club items.

Includes the full base game and the six official expansions:

“Automatron”

“Wasteland Workshop”

“Far Harbor”

“Contraptions Workshop”

“Vault-Tec Workshop”

“Nuka-World”

Plus, over 150 Creation Club items, featuring unique weapons, power armor sets, building packs, paint jobs, one of a kind homes, and even have Dogmeat take on the appearance of another breed, to enrich your journey through the Commonwealth.

Celebrate a decade of adventure, survival, and choice in a world forever changed. The wasteland is yours to explore again.

Read details on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle below:

Uncover one of history’s greatest mysteries in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a first-person, single-player adventure set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. The year is 1937, sinister forces are scouring the globe for the secret to an ancient power connected to the Great Circle, and only one person can stop them—Indiana Jones. You’ll become the legendary archaeologist in this cinematic action-adventure game from MachineGames, the award-winning studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series, and executive produced by Hall of Fame game designer Todd Howard.

You Are Indiana Jones

Live the adventure as Indy in a thrilling story full of exploration, immersive action, and intriguing puzzles. As the brilliant archaeologist—famed for his keen intellect, cunning resourcefulness, and trademark humor—you will travel the world in a race against enemy forces to discover the secrets to one of the greatest mysteries of all time.

A World of Mystery Awaits

Travel from the halls of Marshall College to the heart of the Vatican, the pyramids of Egypt, the sunken temples of Sukhothai, and beyond. When a break-in in the dead of night ends in a confrontation with a mysterious colossal man, you must set out to discover the world-shattering secret behind the theft of a seemingly unimportant artifact. Forging new alliances and facing familiar enemies, you’ll engage with intriguing characters, use guile and wits to solve ancient riddles, and survive intense set-pieces.

Whip-Cracking Action

Indiana’s trademark whip remains at the heart of his gear and can be used to distract, disarm, and attack enemies. But the whip isn’t just a weapon, it’s Indy’s most valuable tool for navigating the environment. Swing over unsuspecting patrols and scale walls as you make your way through a striking world. Combine stealth infiltration, melee combat, and gunplay to combat the enemy threat and unravel the mystery.

The Spirit of Discovery

Venture through a dynamic mix of linear, narrative-driven gameplay and open-area maps. Indulge your inner explorer and unearth a world of fascinating secrets, deadly traps and fiendish puzzles, where anything could potentially hide the next piece of the mystery—or snakes. Why did it have to be snakes?

Read details on The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered below:

Nearly 20 years after The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion shaped the RPG genre, it is time again to turn the tide of darkness. This handcrafted remaster in 4K resolution runs at 60 frames per second, and brings the wonderous world of Cyrodill to audiences both old and new.

In the shadow of evil, a hero will rise from the ashes of a fallen empire. The gates have been opened, and the battle has begun. Only one thing can save the world from Mehrunes Dagon and the demonic hordes of Oblivion. The true heir of the Septim line must be found and restored to the Imperial throne.

Players who set forth in 2006 into the original game will have an opportunity to explore Cyrodiil like never before with stunningly updated visuals and modernized game features in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. They’ll also be able to experience the Knights of the Nine and The Shivering Isles story expansions. Not only that, but the game’s previously released downloadable content: “Fighter’s Stronghold” expansion, “Spell Tome Treasures,” “Vile Lair,” “Mehrune’s Razor,” “The Thieves Den,” “Wizard’s Tower,” “Orrery,” and “Horse Armor Pack,” will also be accessible.

Adventurers favoring the flare of the Deluxe Edition will get to experience all the above, plus “Mehrunes Dagon” and “Akatosh” custom Armor and Weapon Sets as well as the Official Digital Artbook and Soundtrack.

Rediscover Cyrodiil

Journey though the rich world of Tamriel and battle across the planes of Oblivion with completely remastered graphics. Handcrafted details have been meticulously recreated to ensure each moment of exploration is awe-inspiring for both new and returning players.

Navigate Your Own Story

Forge your path with new depths of control from expanded character generation and revamped leveling systems. From the noble warrior to the sinister assassin, wizened sorcerer, or scrappy blacksmith, create your custom character and play exactly the way you want.

Experience an Epic Adventure

Be transported to a universe bursting with captivating stories and encounter an unforgettable cast of characters. Revitalized combat animations and added visual effects make mastering swordcraft and wielding powerful magic more engaging as you fight to save Tamriel from the Daedric invasion.

The Complete Story

Experience everything Oblivion has to offer with previously released story expansions “Shivering Isles,” “Knights of the Nine,”‘ and additional downloadable content included in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.

