Animal Crossing Turns 25, New Horizons Update Adds Commemorative Item - News

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Today marks the 25th anniversary of the release of the original Animal Crossing in Japan for the Nintendo 64 and Nintendo has released an update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons to celebrate.

Update Ver. 3.0.2 adds a commemorative item for the 25th anniversary of the Animal Crossing series that players will get in their in-game mailbox. The update also fixes a bunch of issues and bugs.

Read the patch notes below:

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch:

General updates

A commemorative item for the 25th anniversary of the Animal Crossing series has been added. Please check the in-game mailbox to receive it.

Animal Crossing series has been added. Please check the in-game mailbox to receive it. Fixed an issue in hotel guest rooms where furniture placement or guest behavior could prevent exiting the room.

Fixed an issue where crafting multiple items at once using a DIY recipe requiring six types of materials could sometimes be completed even without sufficient materials.

Fixed an issue where a dung beetle appearing on a snowball could remain on-screen after the snowball disappeared.

Fixed an issue where items could pop out of a rock before the shovel made contact when hitting it. This issue was addressed in Ver. 3.0.1, but could still occur under certain conditions, so it has been fixed again.

Fixed an issue where bringing custom designs created by the player to a Slumber Island could prevent them from being displayed at Able Sisters or uploaded to the Custom Design Portal.

Fixed an issue where glowing spots on the island would not appear lit when viewing the island from the plane while returning from another island.

Fixed an issue where villagers who had promised to visit the player’s home could sometimes appear in unnatural locations inside the house.

Other adjustments and corrections were made to improve the game play experience.

Changes to DLC

The following issues related to the paid DLC “Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise” have been fixed.

Fixed an issue where animals requesting vacation homes would stop appearing on the beach even when some animals still do not have vacation homes.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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