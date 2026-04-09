Mortal Kombat 1 Sales Top 8 Million Units - Sales

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by, posted 4 hours ago

NetherRealm has announced Mortal Kombat 1 has sold over eight million units.

"8 million units sold and kounting!" said the developer. "Thank you to the Mortal Kombat Kommunity for your support!"

This figure is up from from 6.2 million units as of August 2025 and five million units as of January 2025.

Mortal Kombat 1 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in September 2023.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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