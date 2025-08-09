Mortal Kombat 1 Sales Top 6.2 Million Units - Sales

Ed Boon, the co-creator of the Mortal Kombat franchise and chief creative officer of NetherRealm Studios, has announced Mortal Kombat 1 has sold over 6.2 million units.

This figure is up from from five million units sold as of January 21, 2025.

"Let's start with MK1," said Boon. "With over 6.2 million games sold, we're still committed to refining MK1 to be our most balanced game."

Mortal Kombat 1 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in September 2023.

