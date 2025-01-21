Mortal Kombat 1 Sales Top 5 Million Units - Sales

Ed Boon, the CCO of NetherRealm Studios and co-creator of Mortal Kombat, announced Mortal Kombat 1 has sold over five million units worldwide.

"With over 5 million games sold, seeing Mortal Kombat 1 still in the top 15 most played PlayStation 5 games makes us very grateful to Mortal Kombat fans," said Boon. "Thanks for continuing to support NetherRealm Studios games!"

Mortal Kombat 1 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in September 2023.

