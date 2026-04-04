Another Eden Begins Launches September 17 for Switch 2, Switch, and PC - News

/ 1,452 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

publisher Wright Flyer Studios and developer Studio Prisma announced the turn-based RPG, Another Eden Begins, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on September 17.

"Another Eden continues to be an extraordinary journey, and Another Eden Begins offers a new way to experience that world with enhanced visuals and English voiceovers," said Studio Prisma head Shinnosuke Hirasawa. "Working with Masato Kato is always pleasant, as we prepare the world for yet another emotional tale across time and space!"

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Witness the stars align on Nintendo Switch consoles and PC via Steam as an epic tale beyond time and space unfolds, brought to life by veteran director Masato Kato (Chrono Trigger, Xenogears) in Studio Prisma, and featuring stunning tracks by renowned game composer Yasunori Mitsuda (Xenogears, Chrono Cross) as well as folk-inspired orchestration by Procyon Studio, where Mitsuda also serves as a composer.

Cross the boundaries of the cosmos as Aldo, on a quest to save his sister Feinne from the clutches of evil. Cross timeless paths, forging deep connections with over 18 memorable companions. Complete ally quests to deepen your relationships and unlock special kinship quests.

The epic narrative features full English voiceover in the main story from the returning ensemble of Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space, the multiverse time-travelling JRPG that has brought timeless tales and epic battles to millions of players since 2017.

Strategically command a party built around character roles and synergies to confront formidable creatures in fast-paced turn-based battles. Activate Another Force to unleash a slew of devastating attacks and turn the tide of battle.

Be it the past, present or future, expect endless possibilities with the New Game+ mode. With your existing experience, progression, and gear in tow, prepare to cross time once again with a mysterious new character in search of ten new and unforgettable endings.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles