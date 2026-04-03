Monster Crown: Sin Eater Launches April 30 for Switch and PC - News

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Developer Studio Aurum announced the monster taming RPG, Monster Crown: Sin Eater, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on April 30.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Explore the beautiful, textured and detailed environments of The Crown Nation, solely brought to life by our environment artist Arex. Immerse yourself in the soundscape of Sin Eater by music directed by Onion_mu and the sound team. Breed over 1000 unique monster sprites lovingly crafted by RacieB with the most robust and polished true crossbreeding system implemented in a video game by Kyle Toom.

Game Director APE-AHAB, in partnership with Jason Walsh (the mastermind behind Monster Crown) have a truly wild world and mind-bending story in the works for you to experience. Start your journey through the madness of Monster Crown: Sin Eater.

With over a thousand unique, hand-crafted Monster sprites, and hundreds of colors to choose from, you’ll find the ace Monster that’s right for you! And once you’ve found your favorites, use Monster Crossbreeding or perform Monster Fusion to reach new heights!

The game’s storyline puts you in the shoes of Asur, a young farm boy who has aspired to be a Monster Tamer his whole life, just like his big brother. When his family is put in mortal danger, he must act to set things right, and change the Crown Nation forever.

Be sure to build yourself a powerful team of mighty companions. Turns out, Asur won’t have much luck going it alone!

Certain Monsters also transform when exposed to certain elements. Be sure to try strange new items on your favorite Monsters — you never know what’s going to happen!

With so many monsters, obtaining them all, their crossbreeds and their transformations (and the transformation’s crossbreeds) is quite an undertaking, only serious collectors should attempt this!

Along the way, you’ll explore towns packed with interesting characters. Another way Monster Crown: Sin Eater elevates the standard tropes is with branching dialogue and decisions that have a real impact on the game.

You’ll travel the world and encounter Monsters roaming the wilds. Each one has a personality; some will flee from you, some will give chase, some — the more sinister Monsters—will stalk you from the shadows.

Think you have what it takes to make it in the Crown Nation? Download our free demo today to enjoy a taste of what we’ve got cooking.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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