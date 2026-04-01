Blue Reflection Quartet Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Switch, and PC - News

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Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust have announced Blue Reflection Quartet, a Blue Reflection series collection, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5,Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch on July 30.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Blue Reflection series depicts the emotions and bonds of teenage girls across a variety of mediums, with character design and series supervision by famed illustrator Mel Kishida. Blue Reflection Quartet contains all four of these emotional stories in a single collection.

New features make the series more accessible than ever before, with a more detailed look at the setting that will help newcomers understand events and provide a deeper look for returning fans.

Blue Reflection

A console game which told the story of an injured former ballerina as she used her powers as a magical Reflector to form bonds with others and fight off the looming threat to the world. Textures have been updated to high resolution versions, and new visual effects such as glistening water add to the world’s atmosphere. New features such as autosave have been included, offering a more enjoyable experience than ever before.

Blue Reflection: Ray

An anime that tells the story of magical Reflectors clashing with each other over their conflicting beliefs and emotions.

This game tells a condensed version of the story, with the major characters rendered in 3D.

Follow Hiori and Ruka as they explore the Common while re-experiencing their memories on their way to confront a girl trying to recreate the world. New short stories expand on the anime’s story, and a new prologue and epilogue connect this entry to the other works in the series.

Blue Reflection: Sun

A mobile game that told the story of a team of girls living in a dying world as they hold on to hope for the future.

Sun‘s story has been remade as a console game using the systems of Blue Reflection: Second Light to recreate the memorable battles of the original game. 24 new character events have been added alongside the main story, and the prologue and epilogue from the original release connect this entry to the other works in the series.

Blue Reflection: Second Light

A console game that tells the story of a group of girls with no memories who find themselves in a strange world. Through their adventures, the girls must look deep inside their hearts, regain their memories, and discover the truth about the world they are living in.

This entry in the Blue Reflection project first came out in October of 2021. This release for Blue Reflection Quartet features eight additional characters from Ray and Sun who can join you in battle. These new characters also join Yuzuki and Lime as new additions to the Photo Mode! New features such as increased battle speed, faster movement speed while exploring, and event fast-forwarding have been included, offering a more enjoyable experience than ever before.

Reference

A database that gives deeper understanding of the world of the Blue Reflection series. Here you can check chronological flowcharts of major events in the stories, as well as character relationship charts across the entire series. This in-depth overview of the characters and the series’s setting will make the games even more enjoyable!

There is also a gallery where official artwork created by Mel Kishida can be viewed.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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