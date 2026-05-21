Unrailed! 2: Back on Track Launches June 11 for Switch 2, Switch, PS5, and PC - News

/ 649 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Developer Indoor Astronaut announced the chaotic cooperative railroad construction game, Unrailed! 2: Back on Track, will leave Early Access and launch for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on June 11 for $19.99. Pre-orders are available at a discounted price of $14.99.

Unrailed! 2: Back on Track first released in Early Access for PC on November 7, 2024.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

As it leaves Early Access on Steam, fans will now be able to jump aboard on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2.

In Unrailed! 2: Back on Track, players will enjoy a fast paced, co-operative multiplayer game where they must work together to keep their train moving across new procedurally generated worlds—working across six biomes and encountering different bosses—all in the aim of keeping their train on track.

Featuring unlockable train and player upgrades, community-made maps, and eight player Time, Sandbox and Versus modes, Unrailed 2 is set to be the destination stop for those looking for some chaotic couch co-op, whether as seasoned travellers or first-time passengers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles