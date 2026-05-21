Strategy RPG Tactics Wanderer Announced for PC - News

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Developer Critical Damage Studio has announced classic-style strategy RPG, Tactics Wanderer, for PC via Steam. It will launch sometime from Q4 2026 and Q1 2027.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Tactics Wanderer is a classic-style strategy RPG that emphasizes deep character customization and tactical decision-making. As the lead developer at Critical Damage Studio, I have poured my passion into creating a nostalgic yet fluid experience, featuring over 40 distinct classes and a gripping narrative.

Key Features

An Epic Journey – Navigate through a rich campaign featuring no less than 24 strategic chapters.

– Navigate through a rich campaign featuring no less than 24 strategic chapters. The Seven Heroes – Command seven main units, each with a deep progression tree. Evolve your characters through Tier 2, 3, and 4, with branching paths (two choices per tier) for every level.

– Command seven main units, each with a deep progression tree. Evolve your characters through Tier 2, 3, and 4, with branching paths (two choices per tier) for every level. Strategic Support – Utilize specialized support units, including Backpackers, Blacksmiths, and Bards, to turn the tide of battle.

– Utilize specialized support units, including Backpackers, Blacksmiths, and Bards, to turn the tide of battle. Class Masterclass – Discover and master over 40 unique classes, allowing for endless tactical combinations.

– Discover and master over 40 unique classes, allowing for endless tactical combinations. Artistically Authentic – Entirely created by human hands—zero AI involvement.

Units and Combat Systems

Skill Customization – Beyond innate class skills, enhance your units by equipping Skill Rings. Combine these with class abilities to create devastating skill combos tailored to your playstyle.

– Beyond innate class skills, enhance your units by equipping Skill Rings. Combine these with class abilities to create devastating skill combos tailored to your playstyle. Resource Management – Skills are divided into Active and Passive. Active skills require strategic use of Mana or Items as a cost to deliver immediate impact on the battlefield.

– Skills are divided into Active and Passive. Active skills require strategic use of Mana or Items as a cost to deliver immediate impact on the battlefield. Equipment and Crafting – Standard weapons do not have a durability system and can be used indefinitely. However, powerful Masterwork weapons crafted by the Blacksmith offer superior stats but come with limited durability.

– Standard weapons do not have a durability system and can be used indefinitely. However, powerful Masterwork weapons crafted by the Blacksmith offer superior stats but come with limited durability. Challenge Your Strategy – There is no permanent death in the standard mode. However, for those seeking a challenge, Hard Mode features a “Zero Casualty” rule—if any player unit falls in battle, it is an immediate Game Over.

Story

After generations of conflict, the seven kingdoms of the Athelon continent finally united in peace. But the tranquility was shattered by the Armond, a mysterious and relentless race from an unknown land. Refusing all diplomacy, the Armond have besieged Athelon for years.In a desperate bid for survival, Athelon has formed elite expeditionary units to sail toward the unknown origin of their invaders.

Journey alongside seven Heroes from the seven Kingdoms to uncover the truth behind the Armond and find a way to end the war forever.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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