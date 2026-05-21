Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket: Paradox Drive Expansion Launches May 27 - News

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The Pokemon Company announced the Paradox Drive expansion for Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket will launch on May 27.

"Drawing inspiration from the Paradox Pokemon from the Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet video games, Paradox Drive marks the introduction of Ancient and Future Pokemon cards in Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket," reads the description.

"Trainers can look forward to discovering and collecting new cards, including the Legendary Pokemon Koraidon and Miraidon. Furthermore, players can create new powerful decks by using Ancient and Future cards alongside other cards of the same subcategory."

View the official trailer below:

Upcoming in-game events:

Paradox Drive Emblem Event (late May to early June): Players can compete in battles for a chance to obtain new emblems, shinedust, and other items.

(late May to early June): Players can compete in battles for a chance to obtain new emblems, shinedust, and other items. Community Week (early June): Players can trade and share cards to obtain trade hourglasses, accessories, and other rewards.

(early June): Players can trade and share cards to obtain trade hourglasses, accessories, and other rewards. Ceruledge ex Drop Event (mid to late June): Players can tackle special solo battles to obtain B Series promo packs vol. 9.

Event (mid to late June): Players can tackle special solo battles to obtain B Series promo packs vol. 9. Wonder Pick Event (mid to late June): Promo cards featuring Sableye and Floragato will appear in Wonder Picks. During this event period, there will also be missions that allow players to obtain an event shop ticket, which can be exchanged for a promo card at the Shop.

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket is available for iOS and Android.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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