PlayStation is Shutting Down Dark Outlaw Games - News

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Sony Interactive Entertainment is shutting down Dark Outlaw Games, according to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier via social media.

Dark Outlaw Games was founded by former Treyarch co-studio head Jason Blundell. He was a lead creator on the Zombies mode in Call of Duty before leaving Activision Blizzard in 2020 after 13 years.

PlayStation is also making other cuts that includes mobile development. Around 50 employees are being laid off.

"More layoffs today: PlayStation is closing Dark Outlaw Games, a studio formed last year by former Call of Duty lead Jason Blundel," said Schreier. "PlayStation is also making other cuts including in mobile development. Around 50 people laid off."

A user on ResetEra that broke the story before Schreier claims Dark Outlaw Games was in the early stages of development of its first project.

This is second studio closed by PlayStation in as many months with the announcement Bluepoint Games would be shutting down. Around 70 employees have lost their jobs at Bluepoint.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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