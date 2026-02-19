PlayStation is Shutting Down Bluepoint Games - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment is shutting down Bluepoint Games "following a recent business review," according to a PlayStation spokesperson that spoke with Bloomberg.

The video game developer had about 70 employees that will be losing their jobs with the studio closure, which will close its doors next month.

"Bluepoint Games is an incredibly talented team and their technical expertise has delivered exceptional experiences for the PlayStation community," said the spokesperson. "We thank them for their passion, creativity and craftmanship."

Bluepoint Games was founded in 2006 and acquired by Sony Interactive Entertainment in September 2021. The studio last released 2020's Demon's Souls remake for the PlayStation 5.

The developer had been working on a live-service God of War game that was cancelled in January 2025.

