EverQuest Legends Announced for PC - News

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Publisher Daybreak Game Company and developer Game Jawn have announced EverQuest Legends for PC. It will launch in July.

"EverQuest Legends is a passion project for me,” said Daybreak Game Company executive producer David Youssefi. "I’ve dreamt of a solo / casual version of EverQuest for over 20 years. The opportunity to bring that dream to life in collaboration with a group of our biggest and most passionate fans is truly epic. We’ve put a lot of love and hard work into making a game that honors the legacy of EverQuest while forging new experiences for players of all stripes to enjoy. We hope old school fans and new adventurers alike will enjoy the magic and wonder of Norrath in EverQuest Legends!"

Game Jawn founder Eda Spause added, "I’ve been playing EverQuest since the turn of the century and have been an active member of its incredible community ever since. Our team has been pinching ourselves since we were given the opportunity to work with our favorite game and leave our own mark on the world we’ve loved for decades."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

EverQuest Legends has been designed from the ground up to appeal to players who enjoy playing their games solo and / or casually. While groups (up to four players) and raids (up to eight players) are available, the entire game can be played, enjoyed, and experienced solo if that’s your playstyle.

In keeping with this approach to the game, EverQuest Legends provides players with the ability to create immensely powerful characters by, among other things, selecting up to three active different classes per character (for example, you can make a rogue/paladin/wizard) and utilizing new ways to upgrade weapons and armor. As you level up and improve your gear in EverQuest Legends, you will eventually gain the ability to take on the most difficult game content, whether alone or with a small group of friends.

Whether you’re an existing EverQuest player, a former player, or a new player that has never experienced the world of Norrath, EverQuest Legends offers the opportunity to enjoy everything classic EverQuest has to offer, plus a lot more! At launch, EverQuest Legends will feature the continent of Antonica (pre-Kunark), and all of the EverQuest playable races (including Iksar, Frogloks, and Kerran), all featured in the original EverQuest art style, including the classic graphics, zones, spell effects, loot, and music … plus more than a few new surprises!

Experience Classic EverQuest

EverQuest Legends features all of the magic and nostalgia of classic EverQuest, including the original art style, graphics, zones, spell effects, loot, and music. Enjoy the game as it hasn’t been seen, heard, or experienced in over 20 years.

Modern Game Features

EverQuest Legends features tons of modern game features, including a streamlined user interface, upgraded spell and ability management, and countless other quality of life enhancements.

Forge Your Legend

EverQuest Legends allows players to create unique characters by selecting up to three classes at a time, with all of the benefits, stats, spells, and abilities that come with each class. You can also upgrade your gear (up to +10) and swap and combine different focus, click, and proc effects on your gear. With 15 available races and 560 possible class combinations, the possibilities for forging the ultimate character are virtually endless.

Adventure… Your Way

With the additional power provided to player characters and the many benefits of a modernized gaming experience, EverQuest Legends makes it possible for players to progress through the game at their own pace and to forge their own adventures, whether alone or with others. While small groups (up to four players) and raids (up to eight players) are possible, even a solo player can build a character strong enough to take on the toughest challenges and acquire the most epic gear in the game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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