Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Debut on the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 248K - Sales

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Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 64,899 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending May 24, 2026.

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (NS2) debuted in second place with sales of 39,661 units.

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn Edition (NS2) debuted in fifth place with sales of 11,603 units.

Pokemon Pokopia (NS2) is in third place with sales of 22,821 units and Mario Kart World (NS2) is in fourth place with sales of 13,699 units. Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) is in sixth place with sales of 5,706 units and Minecraft (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 3,488 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) is in eighth place with sales of 3,316 units, Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (NS2) is in ninth place with sales of 2,900 units and and Kirby Air Riders (NS2) is in 10th place with sales of 2,866 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 247,880 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 9,539 units, the PlayStation 5 sold 8,673 units, and the Xbox Series X|S sold 877 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (Nintendo, 04/16/26) – 64,899 (1,206,548) [SW2] Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (Nintendo, 05/21/26) – 39,661 (New) [SW2] Pokemon Pokopia (The Pokemon Company, 03/05/26) – 22,821 (1,024,285) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 13,699 (2,952,208) [SW2] Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn Edition (Bandai Namco, 05/21/26) – 11,603 (New) [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 5,706 (1,128,749) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 3,488 (4,211,082) [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 3,316 (123,414) [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 2,900 (199,883) [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 2,866 (533,134)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 247,880 (5,833,462) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 6,049 (1,296,293) Switch Lite – 4,433 (6,971,143) Switch – 2,731 (20,300,076) Switch OLED Model – 2,375 (9,581,668) PlayStation 5 Pro – 1,862 (358,829) PlayStation 5 – 762 (5,919,467) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 455 (31,136) Xbox Series X – 331 (342,096) Xbox Series S – 91 (342,096)

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A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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