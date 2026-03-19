Crystal Dynamics Lays Off 20 Employees - News

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by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Crystal Dynamics has announced its fourth round of layoffs in the last couple of years. This time 20 employees will be laid off.

"Today, Crystal Dynamics is reducing its workforce by 20 talented team members, split between some development personnel and some central operations roles," said Crystal Dynamics on LinkedIn. "This is a difficult day for our studio, and we never make these decisions lightly, particularly after the restructuring we underwent last year.

"As our current projects move into new phases of development, we continuously take a hard look at our team structures to ensure they align with our long-term studio goals. While we always strive to transition our people into new roles whenever possible, we have unfortunately reached a point where these departures are necessary.

"We are incredibly grateful for the passion and hard work these individuals have poured into our games and our studio. We are providing them with severance and job placement assistance to help them land their next opportunity. If you have openings or know of positions for talented developers, please contact us and we'll connect them.



"We know that news like this can cause concern amongst our community. Crystal Dynamics remains fully committed to the future development of our already announced Tomb Raider titles. Today, however, our priority is supporting our colleagues who are moving on."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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