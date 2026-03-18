PlayStation Reportedly Dropping PlayStation Network Branding by September 2026 - News

/ 656 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment will reportedly drop the "PlayStation Network" and "PSN" branding by September 2026, according to an email sent to developers seen by Insider Gaming.

"We’d like to inform you that Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has strategically decided to phase out the terms 'PlayStation Network' and 'PSN' across our platform in order to properly capture the breadth of our evolving digital services. What’s changing and timeline," reads the email sent to developers.

"The upcoming changes are purely visual and will not introduce any technical alterations to our offerings. To simplify and unify branding, the terms 'PlayStation Network' and 'PSN' will be phased out across all SIE assets by September 2026. All features currently associated with PSN, including core network features such as friends, multiplayer, and trophies, will remain unaffected and available to players. You’ll be notified ahead of changes coinciding with the Technical Requirements Checklist (TRC) update in the fall of 2026.

"Note: PS5 DevNet access is required to view TRC documentation. At that time, you’ll need to align with the updated TRC and branding guidelines to ensure the removal of PSN instances from all future releases, assets, and external service interfaces."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles