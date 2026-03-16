PS5 Pro Upgraded PSSR Upscaler Coming to Multiple Games This Week - News

/ 1,384 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the upgraded PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) for PlayStation 5 Pro will be rolling out for multiple games on March 16 at 10:00 pm PT / March 17 at 1:00 am ET / 5:00 am UK.

"Today’s PS5 system software update introduces broad support for the upgraded version of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), delivering enhanced image stability, improved clarity in fine details, and more consistent performance across supported titles," said Sony Interactive Entertainment Content Communications Senior Director Sid Shuman.

"PSSR is an AI library that analyzes each frame pixel by pixel as it upscales game visuals. With this latest evolution, image reconstruction is more precise, motion stability is improved, and developers have greater flexibility to balance performance and fidelity on PS5 Pro."

Here is the list of games will be getting support for the upgraded PSSR:

Alan Wake 2

Control

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Monster Hunter Wilds

Nioh 3

Rise of the Ronin

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Silent Hill 2

Silent Hill F

Crimson Desert will also be getting support for the new PSSR on March 19, while Assassin's Creed Shadows and Cyberpunk 2077 will get an update "in the coming weeks."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles