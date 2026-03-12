MotionRec Launches April 2 for PS5 and Switch - News

Publisher Playism and developer Handsum announced the puzzle action game, MotionRec, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch on April 2.

The game first released for PC via Steam in October 2025.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

MotionRec is a recording puzzle action game where you progress through stages by recording and playing back your own movements.

Rec, The Civilization-Recording Robot

MotionRec is a recording-based puzzle action game built around the concept of recording and playback. Use this ability to guide Rec, the civilization-recording robot, through a devastated world.

The Power of MotionRec

You can record the trajectory of your movements, from walking to jumping. Use stage gimmicks to create and record more complex movements to traverse the world.

Record your movements…

…and play them back in another location!

This will let you reach places too high to jump up to, or even access spots where there’s nothing to stand on. You can only play back your movements a certain number of times midair, however, and this is refreshed every time you land on the ground.

Make good use of the MotionRec ability to unravel the mysteries behind this devastated world ruled by machines!

