6 Games for March's PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics Have Leaked - News

/ 144 Views

by, posted 32 minutes ago

Six of the games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for the month of March 2026 have been discovered by reliable leaker billbil-kun on Dealabs. The titles will be made available from March 17.

The six games are Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (PS5), Persona 5 Royal (PS5, PS4), Madden NFL 26 (PS5), Metal Eden (PS5), The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria (PS5), and Astroneer (PS4).

The PlayStation Plus monthly games for March were made available earlier this month and include PGA Tour 2K25 for the PS5, Monster Hunter Rise for the PS5 and PS4, Slime Rancher 2 for the PS5, and The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road for the PS5 and PS4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles