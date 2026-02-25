PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for March 2026 Announced - News

/ 1,052 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment following a leak has revealed the PlayStation Plus monthly games for February 2026. The games will be available starting on Tuesday, March 3 until Monday, April 6.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games are PGA Tour 2K25 for the PS5, Monster Hunter Rise for the PS5 and PS4, Slime Rancher 2 for the PS5, and The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road for the PS5 and PS4.

Read details on the games below:

PGA Tour 2K25 | PS5

Step onto golf’s biggest stages and prove you can rise among the greats. Compete in the ultimate test: The PGA Championship, The U.S. Open, and The Open Championship make their PGA TOUR 2K debut. Rise through the ranks in an expanded MyCareer, where every round builds your legacy. Create your path to greatness with new MyPlayer customization, upgraded Skill Trees, and advanced Course Designer tools. Then take your shot against the best in ranked, casual, and cross-platform multiplayer.

Monster Hunter Rise | PS5, PS4

The worldwide hit series Monster Hunter returns with a host of new gameplay features, original monsters and a story inspired by ancient Japanese folklore. Personalise your hunter, choose from 14 unique weapon types, recruit your Palico Felyne and all-new Palamute Canyne companions, and gear up to explore a range of vast, richly detailed hunting maps. Whether you prefer to go solo or enjoy the company of a four-person squad, smart difficulty scaling guarantees a fair and thrilling battle. The irresistible Monster Hunter loop remains, with each successful hunt yielding the materials required to craft and upgrade your weapons and armour, allowing you to hunt tougher monsters and gather more precious resources.

Slime Rancher 2 | PS5

Slime Rancher 2 is a sequel to the award-winning, smash-hit original that has been enjoyed by over 15 million fans worldwide. Continue the adventures of Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys to Rainbow Island, a mysterious land brimming with ancient technology, unknown natural resources, and an avalanche of wiggling, jiggling, new slimes to discover. As Beatrix attempts to unravel the island’s secrets and uncover its true purpose, she’ll build, ranch, and farm within a beautiful conservatory, whose sparkling glass walls give her full view of the prismatic paradise she now calls home.

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road | PS5, PS4

Every legend starts somewhere, and in The Elder Scrolls Online, it starts with you. Write your story into a vibrant chapter of Tamriel’s distant past that takes place nearly 1,000 years before the iconic The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and discover a world steeped in adventure and possibility. Travel the vast land of Tamriel and discover a world of adventure. Explore the mushroom forests of Morrowind, battle Daedric foes in the realms of Oblivion, or face off against other players in PvP combat. The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road grants instant access to all major Chapter zones, biomes and quest arcs across Tamriel*.

*2025 Content Pass not included

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles