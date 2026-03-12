Trash Goblin Launches March 26 for PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch - News

Spilt Milk Studios announced the cozy shopkeeping game, Trash Goblin, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on March 26.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

"We’re incredibly excited to finally bring Trash Goblin to console players," said Spilt Milk Studios creative director Andrew Smith. "The support from our community since launch has been incredible, and reaching consoles marks a major milestone for the game. We can’t wait to welcome new goblin shopkeepers and let them discover the joy of cleaning, restoring, and upcycling their own curious trinkets!"

View the console release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The console version launches with the 1.4 “New Horizons” update, first released on PC via Steam, adding new quests, returning characters, trinkets, polish improvements, and more.

Trash Goblin arrives on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch with the full cozy shopkeeping experience. Play as a goblin shopkeeper who uncovers buried trinkets, cleaning and restoring them before combining them into strange new creations to satisfy peculiar customers. With hundreds of trinkets to discover, dozens of colorful NPCs to meet and a shop to customize and expand, Trash Goblin offers a relaxed, creative restoration loop. The console release also includes the recent “New Horizons” 1.4 update, adding new quests with beloved returning characters, trinkets, new cosmetics, Achievements and further improvements.

Trash Goblin lets you customize your myriad of already-peculiar goods by combining these trinkets together in almost endless ways, upcycling them into even more strange and wonderful new items to meet the eccentric requests of your colorful customers. Get to know your regulars so you can make custom pieces tailored around their desires—which will fetch you even more money!

Grow your business! Spend your savings to upgrade your shop, buy new and better tools that offer additional ways to restore your trinkets—making them even more valuable—and expand your space, customizing it to your tastes.

Features:

339 Trinkets and Accessories with 1000s of combinations and variations to find, clean, upcycle, sell, and collect.

Multiple Tools to buy, upgrade and use across three Trinket-care minigames.

Make life easier with the Coffee Pot, Soak Tub, and other handy gadgets.

Expand your shop with shelves, storage, and more.

Four distinct locations to visit and sell in.

Customise your shop with cosmetics covering bedclothes, wallpapers, and more.

40 unique NPC characters to get to know and sell to.

Over 120 Quests to complete.

Quests to complete. 40 Achievements to earn.

Over 20 hours of story content.

Endless randomised customers.

Endless gameplay.

