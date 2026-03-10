Until Dawn Enhanced Developer Ballistic Moon Shut Down - News

posted 1 hour ago

Ballistic Moon, the developer for the enhanced version of Until Dawn, has been shut down, according to a notice published in the UK's official public record via Gaming Bolt.

The final gazette notice by Ballistic Moon on February 3 announced the company has been dissolved.

This follows the studio being hit with layoffs in September 2024, which was a month before the release of the enhanced version of Until Dawn.

The enhanced version of Until Dawn is available for the PlayStation 5 and PC.

