Bluepoint Reportedly Pitched Bloodborne Remake, But Was Turned Down

posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment recently announced it will be shutting down Bluepoint Games "following a recent business review." The video game developer had about 70 employees, which will be losing their jobs.

A new report from Bloomberg claims the studio pitched a Bloodborne remake, however, it ended up being turned down.

People familiar with the process stated Bluepoint pitched the idea of the remake in early 2025 and was told the numbers made sense. Despite this FromSoftware, the developer of the original game, didn't want it to happen.

Former PlayStation executive Shuhei Yoshida in an interview with Kinda Funny Games last year said he thought FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki was interested in remaking Bloodborne, but was too busy to do so and "doesn’t want anyone else to touch it." He thought PlayStation would respect Miyazaki's wishes despite owning the IP.

After the Bloodborne remake was turned down, Bluepoint proposed an updated version of Shadow of the Colossus, which it already remade in 2018 for the PlayStation 4. Sony turned down this idea.

Bluepoint also proposed developing new projects in other first-party franchises such as a spinoff of Ghost of Tsushima, however, nothing ended up being greenlit.

Bluepoint Games was founded in 2006 and acquired by Sony Interactive Entertainment in September 2021. The studio last released 2020's Demon's Souls remake for the PlayStation 5. The developer had been working on a live-service God of War game that was cancelled in January 2025.

