Stardew Valley Sales Top 50 Million Units

Developer ConcernedApe announced Stardew Valley has sold over 50 million units worldwide as of February 2026.

The figure is up from 41 million units sold as of December 2024, 30 million units as of February 2024, 20 million units in May 2022, 15 million units in September 2021, and 10 million units in May 2020.

"Right now, the game is a very feature-rich and content-full experience, with many new and returning players every single day," said Concerned Ape. "It’s sold 50 million copies with no sign of slowing down.

"And there’s a new update in the works which I think will make the game even better, and give everyone who hasn’t played in a while a reason to come back again.

"I’m very happy with the success of Stardew Valley. It’s given my life a lot of meaning and purpose, beyond anything I would’ve ever thought possible as a starry-eyed teenager."

View the 10-year anniversary video below:

Stardew Valley released for PC in February 2016, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in December 2016, for the Nintendo switch in October 2017, for the PlayStation Vita in May 2018, for iOS in October 2018, for Android in March 2019, and for the Nintendo Switch 2 in December 2025.

