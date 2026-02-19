Ubisoft Toronto Hit With Layoffs, to Continue Development on Splinter Cell Remake - News

Ubisoft has confirmed it is laying off 40 employees at its Ubisoft Toronto studio.

"This decision was not taken lightly and does not in any way reflect the talent, dedication, or contributions of the individuals affected," reads a statement from Ubisoft sent to MobileSyrup. "Our priority now is to support them through this transition with comprehensive severance packages and robust career placement assistance."

Ubisoft has also stated Ubisoft Toronto will continue working on the Splinter Cell remake.

An internal email from Ubisoft sent to employees stated Ubisoft Toronto remains "a key contributor to several codev mandates and service teams."

The Splinter Cell remake was first announced in December 2021.

