Epic Games Store Head: 'We Plan to be on the New Hardware for Xbox'
Epic Games Store head Steve Allison in an interview with Game File said they plan to have the store available on the next-generation Xbox.
"We definitely plan to be on the new hardware for Xbox, because, unless their policy or stance on it changes, they are telling us they’re going to welcome that," said Allison. "And we’re going be there, like, on day one. That will probably require us to build in whatever their requirements are, some sort of software to support that."
The ROG Xbox Ally with its UI provides quick access to the Xbox marketplace, Steam, and the Ubisoft store, however, there is no Epic Games Store app yet, but the company plans on working on it.
"We haven’t built the apps for those that we need to build," he said. Epic's priority is to improve the player experience for the store and launcher. He added, "I would love to see us on the handhelds."
The next-generation Xbox could launch as soon as 2027, according to AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su earlier this week.
"Development of Microsoft's next-gen Xbox featuring an AMD semi-custom SoC is progressing well to support a launch in 2027," said Su at the time.
Xbox president Sarah Bond in October 2025 stated the next-generation Xbox will be a more premium device that is more of a hybrid between a PC and a console.
"I can tell you that the next-gen console is gonna be a very premium, very high-end curated experience," said Bond. "You're starting to see some of the thinking we have in this handheld (ROG Xbox Ally), but i don't want to give it all away."
Why wouldn't you be on the next Xbox? It's a PC.
If priced reasonably, then Microsoft could really gain an upper-hand on Sony— being able to play all those Sony first-party experiences through Steam on Xbox would be massive.
Knowing Microsoft (and really the tech industry as a whole), however, I know that anything with solid specs will cost nothing short of $1,000USD. The Xbox portable device has already hit this price… I can’t even imagine how expensive the next Xbox will be.
That said: I don’t think next gen Xbox hits 10mil hardware sales if it costs over $1,500USD. Not a chance. This current generation really was Xbox’s last.
It won't get anywhere near 10mm units is the price is $1500 or more. It won't even get to 5mm, if that's the price.
Its a PC. Not a console. Clearly. I think the messaging on this has been pretty bad coming from both AMD and from Microsoft. Its a PC that can emulate Xbox One and Xbox Series Games. The real question is whether the emulation will be locked to this device or if Microsoft will allow all Windows 11 PC's to emulate Xbox games. That would be interesting in and of itself.
Emulating the Xbox Series X / S on Windows 11 is a not about "allowing" it only.; while the Series X/S, Play Station out are very similar to PC architecture, it would still require some dedicated hardware to achieve that and this would definitely not be a product most people would be interrested in (like a card you add inside your PC). So, this is very unlikely
Agreed. You can't just emulate it that would be a licensing nightmare. There is hardware involved I assume that is making all of this legal.
Are Microsoft allowed to unilaterally make a PC that can emulate all Xbox games even?
Like, I don't think they can just sell a third party game on Xbox console and then give the software to play that game on a PC.
I have a couple questions
1) Why would I buy the next-gen Xbox?
2) if I did, why would I use EGS on it instead Xbox Marketplace?