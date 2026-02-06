Epic Games Store Head: 'We Plan to be on the New Hardware for Xbox' - News

Epic Games Store head Steve Allison in an interview with Game File said they plan to have the store available on the next-generation Xbox.

"We definitely plan to be on the new hardware for Xbox, because, unless their policy or stance on it changes, they are telling us they’re going to welcome that," said Allison. "And we’re going be there, like, on day one. That will probably require us to build in whatever their requirements are, some sort of software to support that."

The ROG Xbox Ally with its UI provides quick access to the Xbox marketplace, Steam, and the Ubisoft store, however, there is no Epic Games Store app yet, but the company plans on working on it.

"We haven’t built the apps for those that we need to build," he said. Epic's priority is to improve the player experience for the store and launcher. He added, "I would love to see us on the handhelds."

The next-generation Xbox could launch as soon as 2027, according to AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su earlier this week.

"Development of Microsoft's next-gen Xbox featuring an AMD semi-custom SoC is progressing well to support a launch in 2027," said Su at the time.

Xbox president Sarah Bond in October 2025 stated the next-generation Xbox will be a more premium device that is more of a hybrid between a PC and a console.

"I can tell you that the next-gen console is gonna be a very premium, very high-end curated experience," said Bond. "You're starting to see some of the thinking we have in this handheld (ROG Xbox Ally), but i don't want to give it all away."

