AMD CEO Suggests Next-Gen Xbox Could Launch in 2027 - News

/ 441 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su in the companies latest earnings call appears to have revealed the next-generation Xbox might launch in 2027.

"Development of Microsoft's next-gen Xbox featuring an AMD semi-custom SoC is progressing well to support a launch in 2027," said Su.

A 2027 launch for the next-generation Xbox would be around seven years after the release of the Xbox Series X|S in November 2020. The Xbox One also released seven years before the Xbox Series X|S, while there was an eight year gap between the Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

There have also been rumors the next-generation Xbox will be more powerful than the PlayStation 6, but it will also be more expensive. Another rumor claims the next-gen Xbox and PS6 will launch in 2027, however, with the increased price for RAM and the tariffs it is possible the consoles could be delayed.

Thanks, Tom's Hardware.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles