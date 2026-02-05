Sony Says Ghost of Yotei Has 'Exceeded Sales' of Ghost of Tsushima Through Same Period of Time - Sales

Sony in an earnings call with investors (transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle) announced Ghost of Yotei "exceeded the sales" of Ghost of Tsushima "in the same period of time" and "significantly" contributed to its latest results.

There was no updated sales given for the game, however, it was previously announced the game had sold 3.3 million units as of November 2, 2025.

Ghost of Tsushima sold 2.4 million units in its first three days and sold about five million units in its first four months. It has also sold over 13 million units as of September 2024.

Ghost of Yotei released for the PlayStation 5 on October 2, 2025 and is the overall 11th best-selling game in the US in 2025.

Ghost of Tsushima released for the PlayStation 4 in July 2020, for the PlayStation 5 in August 2021, and for PC in May 2024.

