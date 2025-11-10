PS5 Ships 84.2 Million Units as of September 2025, Ghost of Yotei Sells 3.3 Million - Sales

Sony Interactive Entertainment in its financial results announced it has shipped 84.2 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of September 30, 2025.

With 84.2 million PlayStation 5 consoles shipped that means 3.9 million units were shipped from July to September. This is up 0.1 million from the same quarter in 2024 when 3.8 million units were shipped.

For reference, the PlayStation 4 had shipped 3.9 million units in the same quarter for a lifetime total of 86.3 million units shipped as of September 30, 2018. This puts the PS5 behind shipped PS4 units by 2.1 million units.

It was also announced Ghost of Yotei has sold 3.3 million units as of November 2, 2025.

There were a total of 80.3 million games sold on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 for the quarter. This is up 2.6 million from 77.7 million during the same period a year earlier. Digital sales accounted for 72 percent of software sales.

There were 6.3 million first-party games sold across the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. This is up 1.0 million from 5.3 million a year ago.

There were 119 million monthly active users on the PlayStation Network, an increase of 3 million from 116 million a year ago.

Sony's Game & Network Services Segment for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, reported revenue increased 41.6 billion yen ($0.27 billion) year-over-year to 1,113.2 billion yen ($7.21 billion), while operating income decreased 18.5 billion yen ($0.12 billion) to 120.4 billion yen ($0.78 billion).

