PS5 Ships 84.2 Million Units as of September 2025, Ghost of Yotei Sells 3.3 Million - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 1,677 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment in its financial results announced it has shipped 84.2 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of September 30, 2025.
With 84.2 million PlayStation 5 consoles shipped that means 3.9 million units were shipped from July to September. This is up 0.1 million from the same quarter in 2024 when 3.8 million units were shipped.
For reference, the PlayStation 4 had shipped 3.9 million units in the same quarter for a lifetime total of 86.3 million units shipped as of September 30, 2018. This puts the PS5 behind shipped PS4 units by 2.1 million units.
It was also announced Ghost of Yotei has sold 3.3 million units as of November 2, 2025.
There were a total of 80.3 million games sold on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 for the quarter. This is up 2.6 million from 77.7 million during the same period a year earlier. Digital sales accounted for 72 percent of software sales.
There were 6.3 million first-party games sold across the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. This is up 1.0 million from 5.3 million a year ago.
There were 119 million monthly active users on the PlayStation Network, an increase of 3 million from 116 million a year ago.
Sony's Game & Network Services Segment for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, reported revenue increased 41.6 billion yen ($0.27 billion) year-over-year to 1,113.2 billion yen ($7.21 billion), while operating income decreased 18.5 billion yen ($0.12 billion) to 120.4 billion yen ($0.78 billion).
That's 100k more than Q2 2024 and just 600k less than the Switch 2's 4.5 million.
Mighty impressive for a console in its 5th year and with multiple price hikes.
Gaming consoles in general (excluding XBSXS) are red hot at the moment. Across Switch 1+2 & PS5, that’s nearly 10mil hardware units shipped in the Q3CY25. This is insane!
Put the Xbox in, and you got your 10M shipments!
How are you so fast?
Thank you very much for the news, all important data AND currency conversion in brackets. Not many sites do that.
That's a very decent Q2 for Playstation!
With only operating income being down year-on-year due to Bungie and Destiny 2 depreciations, according to their financial report, and increased R&D budget in the G&NS segment.
Otherwise; hardware sales up again (which is a very strong indicator I think), software sales up (which is why hardware sales are important), revenue up.
And:
3.3m for Yōtei as of November, 2nd. Congrats to SP, I think it's likely Yōtei could top 4-4.5m as of December, 31st.
Sell-through estimates as of September, 30th are pretty good, but could probably be slightly undertracked?
At least current data would put the gap between shipped and sold-through at 4.1m units as of September, 30th.
We are adjusting our estimates. The data we had did not show it doing this well. So adjustments will mainly be in countries and regions where we get limited data from.
Yes.
That's quite possibly China/India here, huh?
Yeah mainly in Asia, plus the PS5 was discounted across Europe in September, which we are thinking is another place/month we undertracked. We increased sales in Europe for September, but looking at this we didn't increase it nearly enough
Is it possible these numbers are a reflection of the plight of Xbox users finally jumping over to PlayStation? Being up YoY is very unexpected for two consecutive quarters, regardless of whether there was a generous discount in Europe.