Sucker Punch is Planning 'Other Spinoffs' After Ghost of Yotei

Developer Sucker Punch Productions this week announced Ghost of Yotei, a Ghost of Tsushima successor, and creative directors Nate Fox and Jason Connell in an interview with The New York Times revealed more spinoffs are planned.

"On Tuesday, Sucker Punch Productions announced Ghost of Yotei, the beginning of an official franchise that will include at least one movie and other spinoffs, putting the series alongside emblematic Sony PlayStation titles like God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn," reads the article.

The article adds Ghost of Tsushima has gone on to sell 13 million units. The game released for the PlayStation 4 in July 2020, while the Director's Cut version released for the PlayStation 5 in August 2021 and for PC in May 2024.

"When we started working on a sequel, the first question we asked ourselves is 'What is the DNA of a Ghost game?'" said Fox. "It is about transporting the player to the romance and beauty of feudal Japan."

Some of the developers at Sucker Punch visited Japan with the game's inspiration coming from Mount Yotei.

"Inside the park, you have to watch a video telling you about the dangers of bears," Fox said on one trip to the hiretoko National Park on the northeastern tip of Hokkaido. "Being in this incredibly beautiful park with jagged cliffs and water, yet all the time being aware there were dangerous bears, was electrifying."

"We strive to bring that into the video game — that feeling of danger."

Connell added, "One challenge that comes with making an open-world game is the repetitive nature of doing the same thing over again. We wanted to balance against that and find unique experiences."

Ghost of Yotei will launch for the PlayStation 5 in 2025.

