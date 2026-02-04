Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Has Sold Over 1 Million Units - Sales

Nintendo released its earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, 2025 earlier this week and one key game was notably absent from the list of games that sold over one million units.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond released for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on December 4, 2025 and the earnings report kept sales numbers separate for the two platforms, which meant no combined figures.

A Nintendo representative has told video game reporter Stephen Totilo that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has sold over one million units when you combine the sales of the two versions.

"Following some consternation yesterday about neither the Switch nor Switch 2 versions of Metroid Prime 4 (Dec. 4) making Nintendo's million-seller list for the period ending Dec 31, a Nintendo rep confirmed to me today that the combined sales of those 2 versions have in fact passed a million copies," said Totilo.

The Metroid series has never been one of Nintendo's biggest selling franchises as the best-selling entry, Metroid Dread for the Switch, has sold over three million units. The first Metroid Prime for the GameCube comes in second with 2.84 million units sold.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

