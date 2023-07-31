Metroid Dread Sales Top 3 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 1,238 Views
The CEO of Metroid Dread developer MercurySteam Enric Álvarez speaking with GameReactor revealed the game has sold over three million units worldwide.
"I don't think development was chaotic," said Álvarez when asked if development on the game was chaotic. "Chaotic development doesn't end with one of the best games in the franchise. It doesn't end with a game that has sold over three million-odd copies. It doesn't end with a game that has won awards TGA. That's all I have to say about it."
Álvarez was asked if there are plans for more Metroid games from MercurySteam and he said, "Well, about the projects we are doing today, there is nothing I can say. So a simple 'no comment' will suffice."
Metroid Dread released for the Nintendo Switch in October 2021.
More than... love it. Well deserved. I feel like this is one of the games that could benefit from Nintendo cutting price on games after a while or bringing back the Nintendo Select line.
Very impressive. While Metroid Prime could remain the best selling in the series thank to its release on GameCube, Wii (as part of the trilogy) and now its remaster, Dread is the best-selling release in the entire series. And who knows, maybe even Metroid Prime Remastered alone could outsell Dread.
Not bad, but considering how other Nintendo franchises really do record numbers on Switch for their respective franchise definitely not great either.
True, but it is the best-selling game in the franchise's history, so hopefully it only continues to rise with each subsequent release.
That took a while. Really hoped it'd have sold better but I suppose best-selling entry in the franchise is good enough.
Oh yeah when is CESA white book this year? It's usually in August but someone told me it was late July.