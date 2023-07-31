Metroid Dread Sales Top 3 Million Units - Sales

posted 7 hours ago

The CEO of Metroid Dread developer MercurySteam Enric Álvarez speaking with GameReactor revealed the game has sold over three million units worldwide.

"I don't think development was chaotic," said Álvarez when asked if development on the game was chaotic. "Chaotic development doesn't end with one of the best games in the franchise. It doesn't end with a game that has sold over three million-odd copies. It doesn't end with a game that has won awards TGA. That's all I have to say about it."

Álvarez was asked if there are plans for more Metroid games from MercurySteam and he said, "Well, about the projects we are doing today, there is nothing I can say. So a simple 'no comment' will suffice."

Metroid Dread released for the Nintendo Switch in October 2021.

