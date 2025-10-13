Rumor: PS6 and Next-Gen Xbox Aiming to Launch in 2027 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,208 Views
Sony and Microsoft are currently aiming to launch the PlayStation 5 and next-generation Xbox in 2027, according to separate insiders.
AMD insider KeplerL2 in a thread on NeoGAF in Sony and AMD's recent video on the "Future of Play" is claiming the PS6 is planned to release in 2027.
KeplerL2 said (via VideoGamesChronicle) the 2027 release is "not just on the table, it’s the plan unless any unexpected delays happen."
The claim the next-generation Xbox is also planned for 2027 comes from hardware insider Moore’s Law is Dead [MLID] in a new video that reportedly shows the AMD Magnus APU, which he claims will be part of the next-gen Xbox.
MLID claims the specs of the chip are cheap for a PC, but expensive for a console. This suggests it will have a a price tag that will be higher than a traditional console, but cheaper than a PC with a range likely between $800 and $1,000.
"It is targeting a 2027 launch," he said. "And I want to be clear, that since the recent Xbox Magnus videos and RDNA 5 videos I have put out there, I’ve heard from even more sources that Microsoft is talking to partners behind the scenes and just openly saying 2027 is when Magnus launches."
He added, "It should be stronger than the PS6, but at the same time, it will also be more expensive because of this larger size and its use of bridge dies and likely a larger RAM capacity compared to the PS6, at least if it wants to work well as a PC console hybrid.
"But you know what? That’s okay, I think, because this time around Xbox is going to be much more than a console, it should also be something that can run more than just Xbox apps, and challenge the PC gaming market at least somewhat directly."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
With how long dev cycles have gotten, I can only imagine this decision to not delay next gen is a consequence of decisions made as far back as 2020-2023.
I feel like PS4 suffered a similar fate… both PS4 and PS5 really should have had (or should have) at least 8y on the market as Sony’s main system. Especially when it feels like the PS5 gen never truly got started nor anywhere near fully realized…
Could be but it doesn't really matter honestly. Sony doesn't care if you're on PS4, PS5, or PS6. As long as you are on one of those systems buying games they are ok with it. The same way steam doesn't care what PC you are on as long as you are buying games in their store. Though I imagine they would prefer everyone move to at least PS5 and from there they will really stop caring.
I hope we won't see PS6 until 2029 at the earliest, for 2 reasons: first, by then the Republicans and their tariffs will be hopefully gone, and second, it will give the Switch 2 more years of day 1 3rd party releases.
So Intergalactic will probably be on both the PS5 and be a launch title for the PS6. Just a horrific first party output this console cycle, if the PS5 doesn't get one exclusive God of War or Naughty Dog game.
Not much can be done about it really. They tried to get into GAAS and on top of that games taking much longer than the used to. I don't think FP output is horrific but it's not great either.
I like to get consoles at launch, but if we're just going to see another three straight years of no next-gen exclusives, I'll probably just stick to my PS5.
I would be shocked if Sony even recognized Bloodborne's existence at this point.
I really struggle to see how the PS5 would suddenly be incapable of playing most games for quite some time. Its the same thing with PC. Just because a new GPU comes out doesn't mean that your GPU is no longer supported. You should expect the same thing with PS5. You should stick with it until the point that it has to cap games at 30 or until a game comes out with PT that you absolutely want to try.
Kinda takes the fun out of gaming for me if I have to wait four years into a generation to buy a console. But then, I'm an OG. Things weren't that back in the day. When a new console dropped, it meant exclusive, new and exciting worlds that couldn't be done on prior hardware. So maybe that's part of what turns me off.
You should totally expect to see cross gen from PS5 to PS6. I mean there is still a chance that some publishers (looking at you Microsoft) will be supposting the Xbox One and PS4 with COD into 2027. And PS5 will definetely be able to play COD into the 2030s. The only games you should expect to be exclusive to PS6 or the next Xbox are games that require advanced RT or PT. There are games coming out today that STILL support the GTX 1080. We got AAA third party games coming out on Switch 2. You should reasonable expect that any third party that can/will come to Switch 2 will come to PS5 as wel.
Worst console gen ever.
The only chance Xbox has of making even the smallest comeback... it needs to launch a year before PlayStation
I don't see console gamers all jumping on the pre-built PC train just because its wrapped in an Xbox package
Even if Xbox launches a year earlier it's doubtful many gamers would switch from PS back to Xbox. Their digital library is mostly on PS. The best hope for Xbox is Sony making the PS6 too expensive, so that they can be the affordable gaming option.
However the rumour is Xbox is basically going full pc mode, at a price that's quite high. I doubt it's going to sell more than the series if they release a $900 hybrid pc.