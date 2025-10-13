Rumor: PS6 and Next-Gen Xbox Aiming to Launch in 2027 - News

Sony and Microsoft are currently aiming to launch the PlayStation 5 and next-generation Xbox in 2027, according to separate insiders.

AMD insider KeplerL2 in a thread on NeoGAF in Sony and AMD's recent video on the "Future of Play" is claiming the PS6 is planned to release in 2027.

KeplerL2 said (via VideoGamesChronicle) the 2027 release is "not just on the table, it’s the plan unless any unexpected delays happen."

The claim the next-generation Xbox is also planned for 2027 comes from hardware insider Moore’s Law is Dead [MLID] in a new video that reportedly shows the AMD Magnus APU, which he claims will be part of the next-gen Xbox.

MLID claims the specs of the chip are cheap for a PC, but expensive for a console. This suggests it will have a a price tag that will be higher than a traditional console, but cheaper than a PC with a range likely between $800 and $1,000.

"It is targeting a 2027 launch," he said. "And I want to be clear, that since the recent Xbox Magnus videos and RDNA 5 videos I have put out there, I’ve heard from even more sources that Microsoft is talking to partners behind the scenes and just openly saying 2027 is when Magnus launches."

He added, "It should be stronger than the PS6, but at the same time, it will also be more expensive because of this larger size and its use of bridge dies and likely a larger RAM capacity compared to the PS6, at least if it wants to work well as a PC console hybrid.

"But you know what? That’s okay, I think, because this time around Xbox is going to be much more than a console, it should also be something that can run more than just Xbox apps, and challenge the PC gaming market at least somewhat directly."

