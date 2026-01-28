Xbox Revenue Drops 9% in Holiday 2025 Quarter, Hardware Revenue Falls 31% - Sales

Microsoft has released its earnings report for the second quarter of the 2026 fiscal year, which ended up December 31, 2025.

Xbox gaming revenue decreased by $623 million or nine percent year-on-year. This was driven by declines in Xbox hardware and Xbox content & services.

Xbox content & services revenue decreased five percent compared to the same quarter a year ago. This is inline with the forecast, which expected a decline in the low to mid single digits percent (-1% to -6%). Microsoft stated the prior year "benefited from strong first-party content performance."

Xbox hardware revenue dropped 32 percent year-on-year due to a lower number of consoles sold. This is inline with the forecast, which was for a decline. Microsoft did increase the price of Xbox consoles in most regions on May 1, 2025 and a second time in the US on October 3, 2025.

Overall for the quarter, Microsoft reported for the quarter revenue was up 17 percent year-over-year to $81.3 billion, operating income increased 21 percent to $38.3 billion, and net income on a GAAP basis was up 60 percent to $38.5 billion.

"We are committed to delivering great games across Xbox, PC, cloud, and every other device," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. "And we saw record PC players and paid streaming hours on Xbox."

