Best Lead Performance of 2025

As many modern game scripts stack higher than a whole TV season's worth, developers & publishers understand how integral it is to find the right lead – or leads. That's doubly emphasized in this year's shortlist containing two prominent TV stars. Not only are they solid talents – like the rest who've reached this point – but it's also a good means of secondary marketing, given their expanded reach. Past potential commercial success, that’s also a continued sign of games' earned place in the realm of voice acting and performance capture.

The Shortlist:

Chris Hackney as Rauru (Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment)

Konatsu Kato as Shimizu Hinako (Silent Hill f)

Charlie Cox, Alexandre Gillet, & Maxence Cazorla as Gustave (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)

Jennifer English, Adeline Chetail, & Charlotte Hoepffner as Maelle (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)

Aaron Paul as Robert Robertson/Mecha Man (Dispatch)

The Runner-Up:

Charlie Cox, Alexandre Gillet, & Maxence Cazorla as Gustave

(Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)

What's funny about Charlie Cox netting our silver medal is wondering whether or not he'd… actually accept it. According to Cox (at various venues), his voiceover recording time was surprisingly short. Whether or not that paints a full picture, it speaks to both his talent and a director's confident vision. Of course, that's not to also discount Gillet's voice work, nor Cazorla's physical performance. In the end, Gustave is behind some of 2025's most devastating game lines, made all the more memorable by these actors' respective deliveries.

The Winner:

Jennifer English, Adeline Chetail, & Charlotte Hoepffner as Maelle

(Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)

Not willing to settle for being the second game to capture both top spots in our Supporting Performance list, Sandfall Interactive had to one-up that by making VGChartz history: securing the top two for both Game of the Year performance categories. On the fifth-year anniversary of us splitting them, no less!

While Chetail's French voiceover, along with Hoepffner's performance work, is wonderful, the talk of the town this award season has been Jennifer English. From The Game Awards to Golden Joystick Awards, English has been sweeping the big events. It's no surprise to anyone who's played it: all eyes are on you when shouldering so much responsibility. To lift a part of Mark Nielsen's review: "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 brings to life a dark yet colorful fantasy world, with amazing gameplay, meaningful relationships, and a general sense of wonder in one of the decade's finest games…." Some of that wonder would be lost were it not for the raw talent and dedication of its cast.

