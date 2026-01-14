Multiple Ecco the Dolphin Games are in Development - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer A&R Atelier announced "several new Ecco the Dolphin products and games" are in development.

"It has been years in the making and we’re honored to bring Ecco back," said Ecco the Dolphin series creator and A&R Atelier CCO Ed Annunziata. "Ecco has always been more than a game about a dolphin—he’s a bridge between worlds."

Annunziata previously announced he was working with the entire original team to remaster Ecco the Dolphin and Ecco: The Tides of Time. After those two are remastered he plans to work on a third game in the series.

A&R Atelier was founded by the original creators of Ecco the Dolphin in Half Moon Bay, California.

Ecco the Dolphin released in 1992 for the Sega Genesis/Mega Drive, for the Sega CD and Game Gear in 1993, for PC in 1995, for iOS in 2010, and for the 3DS in 2013.

Ecco: The Tides of Time released for the Sega Genesis/Mega Drive, Game Gear, and Sega CD in 1994.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

