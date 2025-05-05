Ecco the Dolphin and Ecco: The Tides of Time Remasters Announced, New Entry on the Way - News

/ 694 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Ecco the Dolphin series creator Ed Annunziata in an interview with Xbox Wire announced he is working with the entire original team to remaster Ecco the Dolphin and Ecco: The Tides of Time.

After those two are remastered he plans to work on a third game in the series.

"Me and the entire original team are going to Remaster the original Ecco the Dolphin and Tides of Time games. Then we will make a new, third game with contemporary play and GPU sensibilities. Stay tuned to eccothedolphin.com."

The website has a countdown that ends on April 25, 2026.

Ecco the Dolphin released in 1992 for the Sega Genesis/Mega Drive, for the Sega CD and Game Gear in 1993, for PC in 1995, for iOS in 2010, and for the 3DS in 2013.

Ecco: The Tides of Time released for the Sega Genesis/Mega Drive, Game Gear, and Sega CD in 1994.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles