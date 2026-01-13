Ubisoft to Layoff 55 Employees at Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft Stockholm - News

/ 300 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Ubisoft is continuing its efforts to cut costs as it is looking to layoff 55 employees at Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft Stockholm, according to an internal email.

Massive Entertainment is the developer behind Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and The Division series.

The layoffs follows Ubisoft completing a Voluntary Leave Program that stated last year, which had some takeup, according to GamesIndustry. However, "additional steps" have been deemed necessary in order to hit Ubisoft's target of reducing costs.

Ubisoft says a finalized long-term roadmap "has provided clearer visibility into the structure and capacity required to support the two studios’ work and sustainably over time."

An internal email sent to staff reads, "These proposed changes are forward-looking and structural, they are not related to individual performance, recent deliveries, or the quality of the work produced by the teams.

"The long-term direction for the studios remains unchanged, and we will continue to serve as the global home and lead for to The Division franchise, move forward with an unannounced innovative tech project with a refined team setup, and play a central role in the development of Snowdrop and Ubisoft Connect.

"The proposed restructuring will begin with a focus on individual agreements and impacted employees are being informed directly and supported with care and respect inline with local regulations."

These are the second round of layoffs in 2026 for Ubisoft as the publisher shut down Ubisoft Halifax last week just a matter of days after the studio unionized. 71 employees will be let go in this closure.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles