Ubisoft Halifax Employees Form Union - News

/ 374 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Ubisoft Halifax staff have formed a union, according to a report from CTV.

61 employees at the Nova Scotia-based video game developer are now members of the Game & Media Workers Guild of Canada, Local 30111. This was certified by the Nova Scotia Labour Board on December 1.

Ubisoft Halifax lead programmer Jon Huffman said this was a "huge relief" and "a great holiday surprise."

Huffman added, "73.8 percent were in favour of unionizing. It’s a really strong turnout. Everyone who was eligible to vote, voted. It’s a clear response from the membership."

Ubisoft Halifax is the first Ubisoft union in North America and they received support from Ubisoft unions in Europe.

"It has started a conversation," said Huffman. "Colleagues have reached out to say it’s a huge surprise. Whether or not they choose to follow, that’s up to them. We’ve shown the way forward, hopefully."

The union in 2026 will focus on defining its goals and laying out its structure.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles