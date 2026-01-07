Ubisoft Shuts Down Halifax Studio Just Days After It Unionized - News

Ubisoft announced it is shutting down Ubisoft Halifax just a matter of days after the studio unionized. 71 employees will be affected by the closure.

The studio was developing mobile titles in the Rainbow Six and Assassin's Creed franchises.

"Over the past 24 months, Ubisoft has undertaken company-wide actions to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and reduce costs," said Ubisoft in a statement.

"As part of this, Ubisoft has made the difficult decision to close its Halifax studio. 71 positions will be affected. We are committed to supporting all impacted team members during this transition with resources, including comprehensive severance packages and additional career assistance."

Ubisoft has also recently made cuts at Massive and RedLynx as it attempts to cut costs.

The company has also recently spun off its biggest franchises - Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six - into a new subsidiary called Vantage Studios that is backed by Tencent.

